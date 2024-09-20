India’s first electric superbike-Ultraviolette F99 unveiled, can achieve 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette has unveiled the F99 electric superbike in India and the company claims that the superbike is the first of its kind in India. The company has claimed that the superbike will set a record of highest top speed ever achieved by an Indian motorcycle for a quarter mile. Currently, the manufacturer offers Ultraviolette F77 Mach electric motorcycle.

What does Ultraviolette F99 offer?

The Ultraviolette F99 electric motorcycle is powered by a 90kW liquid-cooled motor and is claimed to achieve a speed of 0-100kmph in a matter of 3 seconds. The top speed that the motorcycle can offer is 265kmph and the weight of the motorcycle is 178kg. When it comes to design the F99 offers a sharp design which is inspired from supersonic jets. The aggressive design of the motorcycle includes winglets, air ducts and aggressive riding position. The colour schemes on the motorcycle include red and white bodywork.

The F99 offers components like Ohlins suspension as well as Brembo brakes along with twin-disc setup at the front. The motorcycle gets lightweight alloy wheels along with slick tyres.

Meanwhile, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach is available in five cities which include Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bengaluru through its network of ‘Space Stations’. New Ultraviolette stores will be available in cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Mangalore.