Indian National achieves rare feat of driving 1 million kilometres in his car, asks company for a customised odometer

A 38-year-old Indian national from Ontario, Canada has managed to pull out the shocking feat of driving 1 million kilometres. The 38-year-old Indian has achieved this milestonein his 2014 Honda Accord.

The man, identified as Arun Ghosh, had reached the 1 million milestone but the odometer froze at 999,999 kilometres. So, he has requested to Honda to provide a customised, seven-digit odometer to continue tracking his journey with his beloved car.

Ghosh was motivated by a friend’s challenge to “go for one million” after his car hit 500,000 kilometres.

Arun, who hails from Cherthala in Kerala, shifted to Welland, Ontario, in 2017 to study in Niagara College. During his college study, he bought his dream car, the 2014 Honda Accord, which had drove 90,000 kilometres at the time.

However, he did though that he will achieve the goal of reaching the million kilometre milestone. As he continued to drive the car with utmost care, the odometer reached 999,900 kilometer on July 30, 2024.

So, Ghosh along with his friends set out on a mission to reach the goal of million kilometer by driving the Peace Bridge at the US border. However, when he reached the milestone, the odometer did not display the anticipated seven digits.

Ghosh said that while he was waiting to see one, triple zero, triple zero instead, the odometer froze at 999,999. Now, he is confused on what to do about it. His friends, who had been cheering him on throughout the journey, were equally surprised and suggested him to contact Honda for a customised odometer.

As per reports, a local Honda dealership is now investigating the possibility.

Meanwhile, Jim Diodatij, Mayor of Niagara Falls, Canada, has also shared Arun’s journey and requested Honda to make a special odometer for him to achieve his dream of driving another 1 million KM within the next 3 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Diodati (@diodatij)



Shamil Becharbhai, director of a Honda dealership in St Catharines, Ontario, was astonished by the car’s mileage.

“In my 20 years in business, this is the highest mileage car I’ve ever seen,” he said, noting that the second-highest reading was 550,000 kilometres.

Honda Canada spokesperson Ken Chiu acknowledged the rarity of Ghosh’s achievement.

“It’s rare but it does happen,” he said. “Not every day or every week or every month, but it happens.” Chiu described the feat as “worth celebrating”.