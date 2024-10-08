India witnesses significant decline in overall auto retail sales in September

The overall retail sales of automobiles have significantly declined in September 2024, according to the latest Vehicle Retail Data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). In September 2024, the overall auto retail sales witnessed a decline of -9.26% Y-o-Y.

According to the data released by FADA, the sale of the two-wheelers (2W) segment has decline by 8.51%. The decrease in sales was led by low inquiries, delayed purchases, and weak consumer sentiment. The heavy rains and other seasonal disruptions also played a part in the decline of sales.

Meanwhile, the Passenger Vehicles (PV) sales fell significantly by 18.81% YoY and the commercial vehicles (CV) segment dropped by 10.45% Y-o-Y, with only marginal MoM growth of 1.46%. This has reflected the weak condition of the market.

The three-wheelers (3W) and tractor (Trac) segment, however, has registered a marginal growth of 0.66% Y-o-Y and 14.69% Y-o-Y respectively. This was led by the increasing demand for e-rickshaw options.

The overall growth in H1FY25 is 6.55% Y-o-Y. The 2W, 3W, and PV segment has grown by 9.08%, 7.58% and 1.07% Y-o-Y. However, CV and Trac fell by 0.65% and 8.82% respectively.

According to FADA, the PV Dealers facing all time high inventory levels of 80-85 days. This is equivalent to 7.9 lakh vehicles worth Rs 79,000 crore due to aggressive OEM dispatches. Dealers are under financial pressure, with increased cash flow challenges.

FADA urges the RBI to issue stricter guidelines on channel funding policies to mitigate the financial risk faced by dealers.

While the festive season presents an opportunity for recovery, the high stakes in October make it crucial for Dealers and OEMs to clear existing inventory. Strategic inventory management and targeted festive promotions are key to capitalizing on the expected surge in demand and stabilizing market conditions.