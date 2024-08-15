India-made Range Rover Sport deliveries start across the country, priced at Rs 1.4 cr

The deliveries of Made in India Range Rover Sport have started across the country. With the production of the luxury SUV in India, the ex-showroom price has drastically reduced. The made-in-India Range Rover Sport gets a price tag of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) and the platform used for the SUV is MLA-Flex platform.

For those who are unknown about the Range Rover Sport (locally assembled one), it is offered in 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or diesel engine. The 3.0-litre petrol engine produces 400hp and 550Nm while 3.0-litre diesel produces 350hp and 700Nm. JLR had agreed to enter the contract of manufacturing its vehicles at Tata Motors’ plant in Pune in 2011. The Freelander was the first SUV that was locally produced.

Now the Ranger Rover as well as Range Rover Sport has been added to the list of vehicles that are assembled in India.

“It’s a significant milestone as we begin the deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made In India and the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio. This is a testament to our commitment to the Indian market and our continuous endeavour to offer world-class luxury vehicles for the most discerning of clients,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.