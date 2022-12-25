Images of upcoming Harley-Davidson Nightster S leaked ahead of launch, Know what to expect

Year 2022 is almost at the end and various motorcycle manufacturers are planning to launch their upcoming products for next year. Harley Davidson is also planning to launch its next motorcycle ‘Nightster S’ and images of the same have been on the internet. The Harley-Davidson Nightster S is expected to be revealed in January 18, 2023.

The Harley-Davidson Nightster S uses the same platform as the Nightster and offers various changes over the later. The Nightster S gets a pillion seat as well as a pillion footrest which is both absent in the regular model. Harley will also offer a backrest as an accessory. On the other hand, there is also a presence of new set of wheels on the Harley-Davidson Nightster S. The motorcycle also gets a new gloss black paint scheme.

On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson Nightster S is powered by a 975cc, V-twin engine. The engine gets a peak power of 90bhp and a maximum torque of 94Nm. According to the Australian certification, the Nightster S motorcycle weighs 216kg which is quite heavier than the Nightster. The Nightster weighs just 211kg.

Some key equipment on the Harley-Davidson Nightster S include disc brakes at the front and rear, digi-analog display, ABS, traction control, all-LED lights and much more. We expect the Nightser S to get launched in India at some point in 2023.