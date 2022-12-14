Iconic Yamaha RX100 might relaunch in India in a modern avatar

The Yamaha RX100 is one of the most iconic motorcycles that went on sale in the 90s. The craze of the motorcycle was immense and even today motorcycle collectors/enthusiasts are madly in love with it. The RX100 offered power and speed and was also budget-friendly. If reports are to be believed the Yamaha RX100 might relaunch in India in a new avatar.

In a recent interaction with the media, the Yamaha India Chairman, Eishin Chihana said that the RX100 will be relaunched but with some important changes. The changes in the motorcycle will include engine changes. The Yamaha India Chairman hinted that the new RX100 will be a performance-oriented machine just like its predecessor.

The major upgrade in the motorcycle will be a newer engine that will be compliant to the latest emission norms. The previous generation of the RX 100 (nicknamed Pocket Rocket) was powered by a 98cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-stroke technology engine. The motorcycle offered a 4-speed gearbox while the weight of the motorcycle was 98kgs. In terms of output, the engine made 11 bhp of power and 10.39Nm of torque.

The Yamaha India Chairman mentioned that the new RX100 will be impactful and might arrive post-2026. Currently, Yamaha offers mainly sports as well as naked motorcycles in India. The naked motorcycles offered by the company include FZ, FZ-S, FZ-25, MT-15 while the fully faired motorcycles include YZF-R15. Yamaha had much earlier stopped manufacturing commuter motorcycles.

When it comes to scooters, Yamaha offers scooters like Ray-ZR and Fascino in its India line-up.