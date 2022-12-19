Hyundai’s upcoming SUV- Ai3 spied ahead of its launch, Know what to expect

Hyundai’s upcoming SUV-Ai3 has been spied on ahead of its launch in South Korea. This is the first time that the micro SUV has been spotted. Post-launch Hyundai Ai3 will compete with the likes of Tata Punch as well as Citreon C3 in India.

As revealed in the spied image, the front of the car gets an SUV-type shape. The headlamp gets a split set-up while the DRLs are LED and are squarish in shape. The DRLs are present above the headlights. The design of the car is quite similar to the Hyundai Casper. The front door as well as the front fenders seem to be inspired from Casper. However, the rear of the SUV is quite longer and does not have door handle on the pillar like the Casper.

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Ai3 is 3.8m in length and is longer than the Casper. The Casper is 3.6m in length. When it comes to the wheelbase, the Ai3 is 2450mm in length (Casper is 2400mm in length). The platform of the car will be same as that of the Grand i10 Nios as well as the Aura. The SUV will also offers two roof rails on it. We are not completely sure whether it will have a sunroof or not.

The Hyundai Ai3 will be placed below the Venue. The powertrain of the micro SUV is expected to be the same as the Aura, Venue and Grand i20. We expect that a 1.2-litre petrol engine to be present in the Ai3. Due to strict pollution norms, the Hyundai Ai3 will not have a diesel engine.

When it comes to pricing, the Hyundai Ai3 is expected to cost under Rs 10 lakh in India.