Hyundai’s new SUV teased ahead of launch in India, to rival Tata Punch

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has teased the launch of its upcoming compact SUV in India. The latest SUV that will be offered by the company will have the necessary features to be compact and attractive to the youth buyers in India. The company has hinted at the above-mentioned message through the teased image.

According to reports, the upcoming SUV by the company will be Hyundai Ai3 and it will share underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. This means that the SUV will be quite similar to the Hyundai Casper that is sold in South Korea (in terms of size and purpose). The design that the Hyundai Ai3 will receive will be different than the Casper. The launch of the SUV is expected to be around the second half of 2023.

Even though the SUV shares the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, it will offer boxy design that is offered in the SUVs. We expect split-headlamps similar to the Creta, Venue and Alcazar in this SUV. In terms of length, it will be smaller than 4 meters, just like the Venue. It will rival the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 when launched in India.

When it comes to engine, we expect it to share the same engine as the Hyundai Venue. The Venue gets two petrol engines-1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and 1.2-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 120PS power while 1.2-litre petrol engine offers 83PS power. We are not sure about the power output and torque that will be offered by the new Hyundai SUV.

Speaking about the price of the SUV we guess that it will be offered in a price bracket of Rs 7- Rs 10 lakh. This is because its rivals- Tata Punch and Citroen C3 are offered in this segment. We hope to hear more (officially) about the compact SUV by Hyundai soon.