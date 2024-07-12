Hyundai working on Next-gen Venue, Grand i10 Nios, launch timeline revealed

Hyundai is planning to expand its line up in the Indian market with addition of an all-new product including a new Bayon-based crossover and an Inster-based EV along with the next-gen Venue and Grand i10 Nios by 2027.

According to reports, the updated Venue and Grand i10 Nios will be launched by 2027.

Next-gen Hyundai Venue launch timeline

The Venue received a mid-lifecycle facelift in June 2022. Now, the next-gen Venue (codenamed: QU2i) will arrive by 2025. It will be manufactured at Hyundai’s new Talegaon factory. The production for the next-generation Venue is scheduled to start in October 2025.

The new venue will receive cosmetic changes including a completely new top hat like the Creta and the upcoming Alcazar. As for features, it is expected to have more advanced options.

Next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 Nios due by late 2027

The next-generation Grand i10 Nios, internally known as the Ai4, will arrive by late 2027. The current second-generation model was launched in 2019 and then updated with a facelift in 2023. Until the new-generation hatchback arrives in 2027, the Grand i10 Nios will soldier on with a series of small updates to keep it fresh against the competition.

The hatchback segment has been declining steadily, and the Grand i10 Nios, too, has witnessed a decline in numbers over the years. However, Hyundai is surely not abandoning this segment, crucially to maintain its rivalry against the Swift, which has reignited the segment in some ways – it was the bestselling car in the country in May 2024.

Following the Grand i10 Nios, generational updates for the Aura and Exter, which share their underpinnings with the hatchback, can also be expected.

Interestingly, Hyundai has even been exploring the potential of electric versions of the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue. However, both these projects are in the exploration phase and haven’t been greenlit for development. For India, Hyundai will be betting in the mass-market EV segment with the Inster-based EV that’s set to arrive by late 2026.