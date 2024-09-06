Hyundai Venue sunroof model price starts at Rs 8.23 lakh, Check features here

Hyundai has introduced a new trim of the Hyundai Venue SUV and this is good news for those want a sunroof model of the car. The new model of the SUV is more affordable as its price starts at Rs 8.23 lakh. The new Venue E+ trim is the second trim in the Venue line-up and is placed just above the Rs 7.64 lakh.

When it comes to the engine of the vehicle, the venue E+ gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine offers 83hp and 114Nm output. The engine is coupled with 5-speed manual gearbox. The price of the sunroof variant falls by Rs 1.12 lakh as compared to earlier prices. The E+ trim gets launched after the company launches Venue S+ trim.

Speaking about the physical specifications, the Hyundai Venue sunroof does not get any additional specs apart from the sunroof (as compared to the base E trim). There are no features like touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlamps or auto AC. If the users want to add the above mentioned features, they can add it later. The only deal breaker is the sunroof feature.

When it comes to features, the Hyundai Venue SUV E+ trim gets semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, adjustable headrests on front and rear seats etc. Safety features should include six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, ESC, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist and much more.