Hyundai unveils the Ioniq 5 N for the global markets, offers 641 bhp power

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 5 N globally at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Ioniq 5 N is the first high-performance EV offered by the company and can offer as much 641bhp of power and 740Nm of torque. The EV is offered in AWD and offers a dual-motor setup.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is offered with a dual-motor setup as a standard. The EV offers a battery pack of 84 kWh. In terms of performance, the EV can hit 0-100 kmph in a matter of just 3.5 seconds. However, if users opt for the N Grin Boost mode, the EV can make the same in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed of the electric car is 260kmph. The boost mode lasts for 10 seconds and the engine puts out all of its power.

In terms of hardware, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N gets a reinforced chassis which offers rigidity. The electronic features that are offered on the Ioniq 5 N include battery pre-conditioning for track/drag use, drift optimisers, torque distribution, launch control and e-shift feel. The Ionic 5 N gets a faux seven-speed DCT-like gearshift which simulates fake sounds and motor jolts.

When it comes to dimensions, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is 40mm wider, 80mm longer, and is 20mm lower than the regular model. The EV gets an aggressive body kit alongside blue paint scheme. The body kit includes mesh air curtains, a rear diffuser along with 21-inch forged aluminum wheels. The Pirelli P-Zero tyres used in the car are specifically meant for EVs.

In the interior, the Ioniq 5 N is offered in 10 exterior paint options while the cabin gets an all-black theme with blue accents. Some of the interior features include reinforced kneepad and shin support, N logos in the interior, and bolstered sports seats wrapped in Alcantara.

In terms of availability and price, Hyundai is yet to reveal the information. We expect the company to launch the car in India in the future.