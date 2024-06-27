Hyundai unveils new Inster EV Small Electric SUV, Offer range of 355 Kms

Hyundai has unveiled a new small Electric SUV named as Inster at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show on Thursday. The company claims the sub-segment compact SUV comes with unique design, impressive range, seamless connectivity, and cutting-edge technology.

According to Hyundai, the 2024 Hyundai Inster EV will deliver a range of of up to 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge. Let’s know more details about the electric car.

2024 Hyundai Inster EV – Design, features

New Hyundai Inster is based on the Casper small SUV. It sports a futuristic design with robust exterior and a spacious interior.

The SUV’s compact size makes it a perfect urban ride. It features sunroof, LED daytime running light signature, projection headlamps, strong fenders, a high-tech circuit board-style bumper, strong fenders, foldable seats, a high-tech circuit board-style bumper, bold skid plate,

Theough, it is a compact SUV, it has more interior space thanks to the extended body and can function in rugged areas with the higher wheelbase.

The vehicle’s standout features include strong fenders, a high-tech circuit board-style bumper, and a bold skid plate.

Customers can further personalize the car with LED projection headlamps and a two-tone exterior with a contrasting black roof. It will be offered with Wheel options of 15-inch steel with wheel covers to 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Inster comes with a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, a wireless charging dock, and a sylish steering wheel that reinforces the Inster car’s high-tech image. The interior design also features customizable upper door trim garnishes for owners to further personalize their vehicle. 2024 Hyundai Inster EV.

The vehicle’s front row provides walk-through access and all seats can be folded flat, including the driver’s seat, for increased flexibility. Hyundai also offers a front bench seat option and heated front seats and steering wheel. The second-row seats are split 50/50 and can slide and recline.

Battery, motor, range

2024 Hyundai Inster EV is offered with two battery options: a 42 kWh standard battery and a 49 kWh long-range battery. The latter provides an impressive range of up to 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge. The Inster can charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes under optimal conditions.

The battery can be charged with an 11 kW on-board charger as standard.

2024 Hyundai Inster EV features

The compact SUV include an array of safety features includig comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features such as a Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5).

Other safety features include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA). The ADAS Parking System combines Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Front and Rear with a Rear-View Monitor (RVM) for greater visibility.

Hyundai plans to launch the Inster first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. India launch of the Hyundai Inster EV is not on the cards. But we will get Inster based Exter EV, which will take on the Tata Punch EV. Launch of Hyundai Exter EV is expected sometime in 2025.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric discontinued ahead of Creta EV launch in India