Hyundai Tucson gets 5-star safety rating on the Bharat NCAP crash test

The Hyundai Tucson has received 5-star rating on the Bharat NCAP crash test and has become the first Hyundai SUV to do so. The most premium SUV offered by the South Korean manufacturer joins the Mahindra and Tata SUVs in the list of 5 star SUVs offered in India.

The Hyundai Tucson scores 30.84 out of 32 in the adult occupant protection. It has scored 41 out of 49 in the child occupant protection. It received OK in the side pole impact test. The model of Hyundai Tucson that was tested by the Bharat NCAP was the top-spec 2.0-litre petrol-AT Signature variant. The particular variant gets six airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers, ISOFIX anchors for rear on board seats and electronic stability control (ESC). The SUV also gets AIS-100.

When it comes to adult occupant protection, the Hyundai Tucson scores 30.84 out of 32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) in the BNCAP test. The SUV offers 14.84 out of 16.00 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test while it scores 16.00 out of 16.00 in good protection overall.

When it comes to child occupant protection, the Tucson scores 41 out of 49 points. It scored 24/24 in dynamic test and 12/12 in CRS installation test.

In terms of pricing, the Hyundai Tucson costs between Rs 29.02- Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Tucson 2.0-litre is powered by petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine generates 154bhp of power and 192Nm of torque. It is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. There is also a diesel engine that generates 194bhp and 416Nm of torque. It is coupled with an eight speed automatic unit.