Hyundai to offer ADAS as standard on all models in India by 2025

Hyundai India has announced that all its models will now come with active safety tech like ADAS and connectivity tech Bluelink by 2025. Prior to this, the Japanese automobile manufacturers made the six airbags standard across its line-up in India.

Hyundai’s new safety strategy in India

Hyundai already offers the ADAS features in five models. According to the new safety initiative by Hyundai, the ADAS, which includes key safety features like ESC, VSM and Hill-start assist and standardisation of vital safety features across all models and variants will be effective in preventing accidents in the country. The company aims to provide the ADAS safety features to 60 percent of its portfolio by 2024.

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, said that, “Hyundai is the first mass OEM to offer ADAS in a sub-4m SUV – the Hyundai Venue – thereby making it India’s most affordable SUV equipped with ADAS. This is clearly a big leap towards democratisation of advanced safety features. We aim for 100 percent coverage across the line-up.”

Hyundai is the first mass manufacturer to introduce Bluelink-connected car tech in 2019. The Bluelink-connected car tech includes advanced safety features like stolen vehicle tracking and immobilisation, geo-fencing, SOS and emergency assistance, and others. The company has claimed that 80 percent of Hyundai’s product range gets Bluelink as an option in India.

Hyundai aims to offer the ADAS and Bluelink-connected car tech in 100 percent of vehicles in the near future.

More safety features as standard

Hyundai will reportedly expand the application of new safety technologies like surround view monitor, blind spot detection, electronic parking brake and front parking sensors across more models. For enhanced driving safety and to timely warnings, the models get safety featurtes like Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and rear cameras. For superior child protection, ISOFIX child seat anchorages too are available across Hyundai models as an option. All models now come with three-point seat belts and seat belt reminder for all seats as a standard feature.

The Hyundai Verna, which scored a 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP recently.