Hyundai recalls 1744 units of Ioniq 5 in India; Know why

Hyundai has officially recalled the Ioniq 5 in India to address a potential issue with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). A total of 1,744 units of the Ioniq 5 has been recalled in the country over the issue, said official statement.

The recall has been made for models manufactured between 21 July, 2022 and 30 April, 2024. The affected models owners will be contacted by the company to fix the issue. Hyundai is expected to fix the issue at no cost to the customer.

According to reports, the issue pertains to the ICCU which may discharge the 12V battery. Customers of the Ioniq 5 can contact their dealership to check if their vehicle is part of the recall. For the uninitiated, the Ioniq 5 is currently priced at Rs. 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be purchased in a single fully loaded variant. The 72.6kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor generates 215bhp and 350Nm of torque. The model has a claimed range of up to 631km on a single full charge.’Owners who are concerned about the recall can verify their vehicle’s status by reaching out to their nearest Hyundai dealership. Besides that, the company might reach out to customers with faulty units, after which the customers can get the issue fixed without any extra cost.

At present, Hyundai Motor India sells two electric vehicles in India, including the Ioniq 5 and Kona electric.