Hyundai official teases the interior of Exter for the first time

Hyundai has officially teased the interior of the Hyundai Exter for the first time in India. Even though some spy shots have shown us some details of the interior, this is the first time when the company is showing us exactly what we can expect in the interior of the car. Some of the elements of the micro SUV is quite similar to that of the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and the i20.

The Hyundai Exter is a modern SUV in every way and is focused to make you journey better. The Hyundai Exter offers a voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof along with Dashcam with Dual Camera. There is the presence of a 5.84 cm (2.31”) LCD Display. There are also multiple recording modes on the Dashcam. Dashcam with Dual Camera features different recording options like Driving (Normal), Event (Safety), and Vacation (Timelapse) to enhance customer experience.

Key features in the Exter SUV include parametric front grille, sporty skid plate, advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2’’) coloured TFT MID and tyre pressure monitoring system TPMS, cruise control, onboard navigation in infotainment, sporty semi-leatherette upholstery, ample legroom, 8’’ HD infotainment with digital cluster, spacious interior and much more

In terms of safety, the SUV offers 6 airbags as standard across all trims and this is the first time an Indian sub-4m SUV is doing so. Some of the key safety features include ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and HAC (Hill Assist Control). Further, Hyundai EXTER boasts of standard safety features like 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm and many more.

The Hyundai Exter will be available in a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine which is offered on the Grand i10, Aura, i20 as well as the Venue. The SUV will be offered in manual as well as automatic transmission variants. The engine is expected to develop 83PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 114Nm. Apart from the ICE variant, the Exter will be available in the CNG variant. The company will offer a factory-fitted CNG kit on the Exter which is offered in the Aura.