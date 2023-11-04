Hyundai November 2023 Discount: Check offers on i10, i20, Verna and many more

Hyundai is offering some attractive offers on its cars this November. The car manufacturer offers discount as high as Rs 2 lakh during November 2023. Even though most of the cars offered by the company get discounts, the best –selling models like the Creta, Venue and Exter do not get any discount.

Hyundai Discount Offers

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with an attractive discount of up to Rs 43,000. While the cash discount is of Rs 30,000 (CNG only), the exchange bonus is of Rs 10,000 while the corporate discount is Rs 3000.

Speaking about the automatic variant of the Grand i10 Nios we get Rs 23,000 discount. The MT variants get Rs 33,000 discount. On the other hand, the Aura gets Rs 23,000 for the ICE variants. The Aura CNG variant gets a discount of Rs 33,000.

The i20 as well as i20 N-Line get attractive offers during the period. The i20 pre-facelift model gets discount up to Rs 40,000. Similarly, the Sportz MT trim gets up to Rs 35,000 off. The other models gets constant offer of up to Rs 20,000.

Pre-facelift i20 N-Line gets cash discount of Rs 50,000 while latest i20 facelift gets exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Speaking about the next-generation of Verna, we get a discount of up to Rs 45,000 and this includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The exchange bonus on the sedan is Rs 25,000.

When it comes to Alcazar SUV we get up to Rs 35,000 off on petrol variants. The diesel variant of the SUV gets Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. The highest offer on the Hyundai models is still on the Kona EV. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 2 lakh if they purchase the SUV during the festive period.

(Note: Buyers should visit their nearest Hyundai dealer in order to know the exact details about the offers.)