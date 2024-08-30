Hyundai N Vision 74 Performance EV to launch soon, units limited to 400 only

Hyundai is looking forward to introduce ‘N Vision 74 performance EV’ and the production of the car can take place in 2026. The Hyundai N Vision 74 Performance EV will be limited to certain units and the company has recently confirmed about it at the 2024 CEO Investor Day.

The Hyundai N Vision 74 Performance EV will pay homage to the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe which was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. The EV will also have company’s halo model that is similar to the Lexus LFA.

This limited edition EV made its debut as a concept in mid-2022. It is powered by two rear-mounted electric motors and produces more than 679hp of power. The motors are powered by a 62.4kWh battery that can be charged with a 95kW hydrogen fuel cell. While the hydrogen tank can be refilled in a matter of five minutes, the total range of the vehicle is 595km.

According to the reports, the production of Hyundai N Vision 74 will be limited to only 200 units across the globe. The price of each unit will be over $300,000. For those who are unknown, the N Vision 74 will be one of those cars that will be offered in Hyundai’s future electric line-up. The company will be introducing as many as 21 EVs across the globe by 2030.

Speaking about launch in India, the company will be introducing the Alcazar facelift on September 9. The company will also unveil the Creta EV in January 2025.