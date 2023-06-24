Hyundai Motor to launch SUV Exter in July, production begins in Chennai

Chennai: Hyundai Motor is set to launch its new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Exter in India next month. Hyundai Motor has revealed that the series production of Exter has already commenced at its plant near Chennai on Friday. “The all-new Hyundai EXTER is scheduled for a launch on July 10, 2023,” the company said in a statement.

According to reports, the bookings have already begun for a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the prices for the Exter will be announced on July 10. The SUV will rival Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Ignis.

The all-new Exter will feature a parametric design on the front grille, C-pillar and tail-lights. The Exter will also come with an H-patterned signature for the LED daytime running lamps and the tail-lights. The other exterior feature we will see in Exter include body cladding on the wheel arches and the doors, and faux skid plates in the front and rear bumpers.

Inside the cabin, the Exter will feature an 8-inch touchscreen like the Grand i10 and Aura. It will also get a full-digital unit that can be found in the i20 and the Verna. The Exter will get a single-pane sunroof that can be controlled via voice commands, and a dashcam. The dashcam records both the cabin view and outside view, and has three recording modes – Driving (normal), Event (safety) and Vacation (timelapse).

The Exter will be powered by Hyundai’s 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83hp and 114Nm of torque. It will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT. The Exter will also be the first sub-compact SUV to offer a factory-fitted CNG kit. The engine will offer 69hp and 95.2Nm of torque (in CNG mode) and will only come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Exter will also be the first sub-compact SUV to offer a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Commenting on the start of production of Exter Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO said, “With the Hyundai EXTER we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL’s (Hyundai Motor India Ltd) position as a full range SUV manufacturer.”

