Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios facelift in India, Prices start at Rs 5.69 lakh

Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India. The new model of the Grand i10 Nios is offered not only in Petrol but also in CNG variant. The hatchback does not have any diesel variant. The price of the Grand i10 Nios facelift starts at Rs 5.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.47 lakh. In the Indian car market, the i10 Nios competes with the likes of Tata Tiago as well as Maruti Suzuki Swift.

We have described the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift in detail.

Design

The facelift variant of the car gets a larger black grille, new LED DRLs, side intakes, and refreshed tail light that is connected to light bar. The hatchback gets 15-inch alloy wheels.

Engine and performance

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is powered by the same engine that is present on the previous generation. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 83hp of power and 113.8Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. On the other hand, the CNG version of the car comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The petrol engine gets 69hp of power and 95.2Nm torque.

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Grand i10 Nios facelift gets a mileage of 20.7kmpl for the manual version. On the other hand, the automatic variant gets a mileage of 20.1kmpl. Speaking about the CNG variant, the Grand i10 offers fuel efficiency of 27.3 kmpl.

Variants and colours

The Grand i10 Nios facelift is offered in four variants and those include- Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The car is offered in some attractive colours that include Fiery Red, Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue and Spark Green.

Safety features

When it comes to safety features, the hatchback offers four airbags as a standard feature (along with ABS and EBD). On the other hand, the top spec variant of the Grand i10 Nios facelift offers six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, hill-hold assist, ESC as well as automatic headlamps.

Other important features of the hatchback include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents, wireless charging, automatic climate control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) etc.

Price

The Era MT variant (base variant) of the i10 facelift starts at Rs 5.69 lakh while the top variant is the Asta AMT variant and it costs Rs 8.47 lakh. On the other hand, the CNG variant is available for Magna MT and Sportz MT variants. The Magna MT costs Rs 7.56 lakh while the Sportz MT costs Rs 8.11 lakh.

(N.B.- All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices. Buyers should try to contact their nearest car dealers in order to know the exact on-road/ ex showroom prices.)