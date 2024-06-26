Hyundai Kona Electric discontinued ahead of Creta EV launch in India

Hyundai has discontinued the Kona Electric in India. The company has delisted the Hyundai Kona Electric from the brand’s website. The EV was launched five ago in July 2019. This development has taken place while the company gears up to bring its more affordable Creta EV to the Indian market next year.

However, the Kona Electric will continue to be on sale overseas. But you have any plans on acquiring a Kona EV, then you might like to check with dealership in the country who have unsold stocks. Moreover, you might get them at discounts, depending on availability.

Hyundai Kona Electric features, engine and other details

Hyundai imported the Kona Electric SUVs as CKD (Completely Knockdown unit) units and sold it in India at a starting price of Rs 25.30 lakh. Sometime ago, the company cut down the cost of the EV by Rs 2 lakh as competition rose in the market with the launch of affordable EVs such as the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra XUV400.

The Kona Electric comes packed with a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack that was claimed to offer an ARAI-rated range of 452km on a single charge. The battery powered a 136hp and 395Nm motor on the front axle. Hyundai sold a 2,329 units of the Kona Electric, or about 39 cars a month.

While many overseas markets, such as Indonesia, will see the launch of the new Kona Electric, there’s no news of this next-gen model coming to our shores. Hyundai will, however, bring in a “high volume” electric SUV to India in the form of the Creta EV, which is scheduled to go on sale by January.

The upcoming Creta EV is expected to have some similar features as the now-discontinued Kona Electric line-up. The e-SUV will conitune to have the same body panels, platform and a few other elements from the Creta to make it more affordable. However, it will be equipped with the Kona EV’s motor, battery and some interior bits on the India-bound Creta EV.