Hyundai Ioniq 9 teased ahead of official debut this month

Hyundai Motors has teased the upcoming Ioniq 9 for the first time before its official debut, which is expected to be take place later this month. The new Hyundai flagship electric SUV will feature similar features as the Kia EV9. The SUV will also have identical seat layout, and powertrains options.

Hyundai revealed the concept car for the Ioniq 9 in 2021 as the Concept 7. The production-ready version is expected to resemble the concept version in terms of exterior design.

The company has shared some teaser images of the upcoming SUV, which showcases silhouette of the vehicle. The images showcase a boxy frameless silhouette. The SUV will feature vertically stacked tail lamps with flared wheel arches. The design of the wheels has also been revealed.

Sharing the images the company quoted, ” Take a peek at a unique aerosthetic design of the Hyundai IONIQ 9.”

The Ioniq 9 is expected to follow the footsteps of the success story of the EV9 over the last two years. The company might adopt a similar strategy for the Ioniq 9 and bring it in multiple models in multiple segments for combined volumes.

As announced earlier, the SUV will make its debut in America and most probably also be produced there initially. Later, it will be offered across the other markets as well. The Ioniq 9 is expected to arrive in India by 2026 as a part of it’s a global tech showcase.