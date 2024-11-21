Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV with 620 km range unveiled globally, know details

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV has been unveiled by the South-Korean manufacturer for the global market. The new Hyundai Ioniq 9 is offered in three-row sitting configuration and will be initially available for the Korea and USA markets. The SUVs will be available in the first half of 2025 in the above mentioned markets. However, Hyundai will be introducing the Ioniq 9 for the global markets in the second half of the year.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV is offered in Long-Range and Performance trims. While the LR trim is offered in RWD and AWD, the performance trim is offered in AWD version. The LR RWD offers 218hp and 350Nm with axle-mounted motor. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.4 seconds. On the other hand, the LR AWD gets additional 95hp and 255Nm from front motor. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds. The Performance AWD generates 218hp on both axles. The SUV can go from 0-100kmph in just 5.2 seconds. The top speed is 200kmph.

Speaking about dimension of the SUV, it measures 5060mm in length and 1980mm in width. On the other hand the height is 1790mm. The wheelbase of the SUV is 3130mm. Speaking about the drag coefficient; the company claims it to be 0.259 Cd. The Ioniq 9 gets a boot space of 620 litres while the space increases to 1323 litres when the third row is folded. As this an electric SUV, we do get space at the front too. In RWD versions we get 88-litre frunk while AWD version gets 52-litre frunk.

When it comes to design of the SUV, the Ioniq 9 gets a rounded front. The roof is sloping and the rear lights are curved in shape. The DRL runs from one side to another and connects both ends. The headlights are horizontal and are placed below the DRL. The wheels are 19-inch alloys as standard. However, users can opt for up to 21-inch wheels as an option. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 gets as much as 16 colour options on the body and 9 colour options for the interior. Internally we get features like panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, roof-mounted air vents, 8-speaker sound system, USB-C ports in three rows and much more.