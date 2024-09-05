Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT revealed, gets off-road centric features with offers AWS setup

Hyundai has revealed the Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT which gets off-road centric features and an AWD configuration. There is unique style at the front as well as the rear of the vehicle. The electric SUV also gets better suspension and is particularly tuned for off-roading purposes.

With the introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT variant, we have three variants of the EV. We have a basic variant along with an N performance model variant. When it comes to suspension we have a suspension that is 23mm lifted as compared to the regular model. There are 18-inch alloy wheels along with all-terrain tyres on the EV. The front and rear bumpers get digital camouflage cladding in contrast dark shades. The company also offers two functional red-painted hooks at the front.

In terms of colour options, there are two unique exterior paint shades in the Ioniq 5 XRT. The approach and departure angle of the car is 19.8 and 30 degrees. There is an improvement of 2.3 and 4.6 degrees as compared to the standard model. There is also unique badging, black mirrors, different seat upholstery and three-spoke steering wheel. In the regular variant we get two-spoke steering wheel.

When it comes to battery options, we get 87kWh battery which powers both the motors. When it comes to power it is around 320hp like the regular version.

We hope that this model makes its way into India in the upcoming year.