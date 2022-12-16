Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India on December 20

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV India launch date has been confirmed for December 20. This will be the second EV offering of Hyundai in the Indian market after the Kona Electric. The Ioniq 5 has the same underpinnings as the Kia EV. It is based on the E-GMP platform specifically designed for Hyundai and Kia electric cars.

The company is expected to offer the Ioniq 5 with both 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery pack options in India. The battery pack is claimed to have a WLTP) ranges of up to 384km and 481km, respectively.

The EV is available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations in the global market. Both have got multiple states of tune. The low-spec single electric motor option of the EV produces 170PS, while the top variant has a dual motor setup for a performance rating of 325PS.

Inside the cabin, Hyundai EV uses eco-friendly materials such as eco-processed leather and fabric made from recycled plastic, as per the company. The Ioniq 5 features 12.3-inch infotainment and driver displays, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera. The EV is also equipped with the V2L (Vehicle 2 Load) technology, which will help meet your supplementary power requirements using the battery.

The safety and breaking system of the EV includes a complete suite of ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

The new Ioniq 5 is likely to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Upon its launch, the EV will compete against the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.