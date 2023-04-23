Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV spied while testing in Germany

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will make its official debut later this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in July. The electric hot hatch has already been spotted on public roads while undergoing testing rounds near the Nurburgring, where the European facility of the company’s N division is located.

According to the leaked photos, the next Ioniq 5 N will feature a more aggressive front end with a new lower grille opening as well as two air dams on either side. Additionally, new five-spoke alloy wheels and broader wheel arches will add to the car’s significant appearance. Larger brakes and a revamped spoiler with a dual-segment design along with a center-dip will be among the other features used by the vehicle.

A “drift mode,” similar to the one on the Kia EV6 GT, will be another standout feature of the forthcoming vehicle. Between July 13 and July 16 of this year, the automaker of other hot-hatches like the i20N and i30N will debut its latest vehicle.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai UK, emphasized the Ioniq 5 N’s significance to the reputation of the company. Adding to this he said, “Having N cars is a key point of difference for Hyundai – they hammer home the point that we are a car company, not just a company that makes cars”. Ashley even added that, “The essence of successful car manufacturing is when all the talented people come together to have fun, and what I love about Ioniq 5 N is that they are using all that know-how, and all that technology to create a car with the sort of character that we will all recognize from great performance cars of the past.”

Hyundai is currently selling the Ioniq 5 EV in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).