Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV bookings to start in December in India, Key specs you should know

Hyundai is all set to launch its premium EV- Ioniq 5 in India in 2023. Prior to its launch in India, the company has revealed the dates of booking. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV bookings will commence from December 20. The sale of the EV is expected to start in early 2023.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has already won the 2022 World Car of the Year. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is expected to launch in India as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit). We expect that car to be priced around Rs 50-55 lakh and will be placed above Hyundai Kona. The nearest competitor of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the Kia EV6.

Key features of the Kia EV6 have been mentioned below in detail.

Platform and Powertrain

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is based on a dedicated electric platform known as Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Globally, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 gets two options for powertrain- single motor setup (two-wheel drive) and dual-motor setup (all-wheel-drive). The single motor setup offers 169hp power and 350Nm torque. It accelerates from 0-100kph in 8.5 seconds.

On the other hand, a dual-motor setup offers 306hp power and 605Nm of torque. It takes 5.2 seconds for the EV to reach from 0-100kph.

Battery packs, range

IONIQ 5 gets an 800V battery system and offers ultra-fast charging, consistent high performance, and is optimised for weight and space.

The EV gets two battery packs- 72.6kWh and 58kWh. The 72.6kWh battery offers range up to 481km. On the other hand, the smaller battery i.e. 58kWh offers a range up to 385km. Both the single motor setup and dual-motor setup can be paired with either of the battery packs.

Charging

The 72.6kWh battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes using 350 kW DC station. However, the battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 56 minutes using 50 kW DC station.

On the other hand, the 58 kWh battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes using 350 kW DC station. However, the battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 43 minutes 30 seconds using 50 kW DC station.

Convenience

The IONIQ 5 gets Vehicle-to-Load technology (V2L) which can be used to power any device or charge electrical equipment up to 3.6 kW using the on-board 230V plug. The devices can be charged through bidirectional exterior charging port even when the vehicle is turned off. Other features for convenience include automatic dual zone air-conditioning, highly adjustable electric seats, front and rear cargo spaces (527 litres of trunk space and 1600 litres with 2nd row folded) etc.

Connectivity

The connectivity features on the Hyundai IONIQ 5 include fully digital 12.25’’ cluster, 12.25’’ touchscreen, Bose premium sound system, wireless charging, eCall, USB ports at the front and rear, Bluelink connected car services etc.

Safety options

The cutting edge safety options on the car include advanced head-up display, level 2 autonomous driving, Surround View Monitor (SVM), 7 air-bags, Blind spot View Monitor (BVM), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High beam assist and many more.