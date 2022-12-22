Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings begin in India, prices likely to be announced at Auto Expo 2023

Bookings for Hyundai’s upcoming electric car- Ioniq 5 has been started in India. The Ioniq 5 EV can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. It is expected that the company will announce the prices of Hyundai Ioniq 5 during its launch at the Auto Expo 2023. It is expected that the car will have a price of Rs 45 lakh- Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Rather than being a CBU, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be assembled in India (CKD). This will help Hyundai to sell it at a significantly lesser price than the Kia EV6. The Kia EV6 is priced between Rs 59.95 lakh- Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is based on a dedicated electric platform known as the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). IONIQ 5 gets a 72.6kWh battery pack and offers a range of 631kms (ARAI certified) on a full charge. It offers a peak torque of 350Nm and a maximum power of 214bhp.

The 72.6kWh battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes using 350 kW DC station. However, the battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 56 minutes using 50 kW DC station.

The connectivity features on the Hyundai IONIQ 5 include a fully digital 12.25’’ cluster, 12.25’’ touchscreen, Bose premium sound system, wireless charging, eCall, USB ports at the front and rear, Bluelink connected car services etc.

The cutting-edge safety options on the car include an advanced head-up display, level 2 autonomous driving, Surround View Monitor (SVM), 7 air-bags, Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High beam assist and many more.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been selected as the 2022 World Car of the Year. The EV from Hyundai has also won other awards which include 2022 World Car Design of the Year and World Electric Vehicle of the Year.