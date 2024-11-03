Hyundai Initium concept revealed by the company, will be powered by a Hydrogen fuel cell

Hyundai has revealed the concept of its new hydrogen fuel cell SUV i.e. Hyundai Initium. The SUV will be powered by hydrogen fuel cell and will offer more performance as compared to the Nexo FCEV. Through this concept, Hyundai has remained committed to the use of hydrogen as a fuel source.

The Hyundai Initium concept gets a single electric motor that offers power up to 204hp which is 40hp more than the Nexo. This means that the vehicle will be smoother on the highway. According to the Korean company, the range of the SUV will be more than 650km. This will be equivalent to the official figure for the Nexo. The SUV will have vehicle-to-load capability which allows the battery to charge external devices.

Apart from the technical developments, the Initium will be the first Hyundai to get a new design language called ‘Art of Steel’. The design is created in response to customer demand for SUVs. There is a plus-shaped graphic on the front DRLs and the lights sport a refreshed design. The plus-shaped graphic will be used to differentiate Hyundai’s hydrogen cars from the ICE and battery-electric powertrains. It seems that the aerodynamics of the SUV has been given a high priority.

The company has claimed that the Initium concept previews a production fuel cell car that will be unveiled by next summer. The car is likely to be the successor to the current Nexo.

Hyundai has not yet revealed whether this model will be coming to India or not. The company is currently working to launch the Creta EV soon in India.