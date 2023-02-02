Hyundai India sets up DC fast charging stations across key highways

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced the installation of ultra-high-speed public EV charging stations across key highways and cities in India. The newly installed EV charging stations are equipped with will one unit of DC 150 kW Ultra-Fast Charger and a DC 60 kW High-Speed Charger.

The installed its first two Ultra-Fast Public Charging stations at Narketpalle on Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway and Kurukshetra on Delhi- Chandigarh section. These charging stations have become operational from February 1, 2023. These locations have been selected depending on the availability of amenities like coffee shops and restaurants, said Hyundai. The company has claimed that it is the first OEM in India to install DC ultra Charging stations in the country.

The company has claimed that the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% charge in 21 minutes at these fast charging stations.

HMIL aims to set up 10 Ultra-Fast Public Charging Stations in first-half of 2023 and will continue expansion to other cities and highways. Hyundai could install the charging station on Delhi-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune and Bengaluru- Chennai; and cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Hyundai EV owners can access the charging stations on Hyundai’s own Charger Management System in myHyundai App, for easy finding, pre-booking charging slots, digital payment, remote charging status monitoring, etc. All the charging stations are managed and operated by Hyundai Motor India Ltd in partnership with the industry’s leading charge point operator ‘ChargeZone’.