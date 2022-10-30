Hyundai i20 facelift spotted while testing, can we expect it in India in 2023

It will be wrong not to acknowledge the bond between Indian car owners and Hyundai i20. Hyundai i20 is perhaps the most loved premium hatchback offered by a non-Indian brand in India. The car (camouflaged) has been spotted while testing abroad and we are wondering whether it will be launched in India or not.

According to recent spy pics, the Hyundai i20 facelift which was heavily camouflaged was spotted somewhere in foreign soil. Not much could be seen in the picture as it was taken from the rear. However, we could spot ORVMs, partially visible side body panels as well as shark fin antennae and number plate. The back of the car seems similar to that of the Hyundai i20. Meanwhile, we are wondering what the front of the car will be. Most of the changes in the facelift model of the Hyundai i20 are expected to be present on the front profile.

Under the hood of the 2023 Hyundai i20, we can expect a 1.5/1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine. The Diesel variants that are offered in India might be discontinued due to emission norms.

Hyundai i20 Engine Specifications

The Hyundai i20 is offered in petrol as well as diesel engine variants. The petrol engine offers are 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA engine and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine. While the 1.2-litre engine offers 83 hp, the 1.0 engine offers 120hp. On the other hand, the diesel engine is 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit and offers 100 hp. As reported by Autocar India, the petrol variant of i20 is sold more than its diesel counterpart. Only 10 per cent of the sales come from i20 and are contributed from the diesel variant, added the report. The Hyundai i20 (3rd Generation) currently costs between Rs 7.07 lakh and Rs 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).