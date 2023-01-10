Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift unveiled, Bookings open

Hyundai has unveiled the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios. The booking for the hatchback is currently open and you can do it online or at the carmaker’s authorised dealerships across the country for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The updated Grand i10 Nios is now available in a new Spark Green shade in both monotone and dual-tone options.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

Hyundai has redesigned the front profile of the hatchback with a new grille and a sportier front bumper. The Grand i10 Nios has also received repositioned LED DRLs and a new design for alloy wheels. At the rear, it now gets connected LED tail lamps with an updated design and a redone boot lid. The refreshed Grand i10 Nios is now available with multiple interior colour options as well.

Powertrain

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83PS and 113.8Nm. It is coupled to either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The company is also offering a CNG powertrain that has the same engine and a five-speed manual. It churns out a reduced output of 69PS and 95.2Nm. However, we won’t get the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option with the hatchback now.

The refreshed i10 Nios carries the same features as the outgoing version. But, it has got some additional enhancement like the cruise control, new instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, USB Type-C charging socket, and footwell lighting.

Inside the cabin, the car has got a new grey upholstery with ‘Nios’ embossed on the front seats. The dashboard sports an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless phone charging, keyless entry and rear AC vents.

The safety system is taken care of by four standard airbags electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX anchorages. The top-spec variants come with six airbags.

The company might launch the facelifted Grand i10 Nios in the coming weeks with an expected base price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback will take on the Maruti Swift and Renault Triber.