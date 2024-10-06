Hyundai festive season discounts: Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and Exter get up to Rs 80,000 off

Hyundai is offering festive season discounts of up to Rs 80,000 for its compact range of cars including the Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and Exter models. The offers and benefits are valid till 31 October.

The highest amount of discount of up to Rs. 80.000 is being offered for the Hyundai Venue. Meanwhile, the Grand i10 Nios is getting benefits of up to Rs 58,000. The Hyundai i20 hatchback gets benefits of up to Rs. 55,000, while for the Exter, the amount stands at Rs. 42, 972. The Aura compact sedan and Hyundai’s larger cars, like the Creta and the Alcazar have not been included in these offers.

Regarding the campaign, Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer, of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “This festive season, HMIL invites customers to embark on a journey filled with happiness, excitement, and cherished memories.

We are thrilled to launch the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign, a perfect way to engage with our customers during this festive season. The campaign reflects the deep-rooted emotional connections our customers share with their vehicles, especially during festivals when purchasing a new car is considered auspicious. With this campaign, we want to make every visit to our showroom an exciting and joyous experience.

To make the celebrations even more delightful, we have introduced new models and variants and are offering exclusive festive benefits across our range of cars, helping customers drive home their favourite Hyundai.