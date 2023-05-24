Hyundai Exter to launch on this date in June, Check details here

Hyundai has finally announced the date for the launch of Exter SUV in India. The youngest sibling in the Hyundai SUV lineup will be launching on June 10, 2023, said company sources. In terms of the Hyundai’s SUV hierarchy, the Exter sits below Venue. The company has already announced some key specifications of the SUV till date.

The Hyundai Exter’s booking is currently on at Hyundai dealerships in India. Post the launch it is expected that the mini SUV will reach the customers in third or fourth week of July. Interested users can book the SUV by paying a token price of Rs 11,000.

In terms of trims, the SUV will be offered in five trims- EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect. The top trims are expected to offer connected car features.

The Hyundai Exter will be available in 1.2-liter NA petrol engine which is offered on the Grand i10, Aura, i20 as well as the Venue. The SUV will be offered in manual as well as automatic transmission variants. The engine is expected to develop 83PS of maximum power and peak torque of 114Nm. Apart from the ICE variant, the Exter will be available in CNG variant. The company will offer a factory-fitted CNG kit on the Exter as well as the Aura. The platform and the underpinnings of the Exter will be quite similar to that of Nios and Aura.

When it comes to design, the Hyundai Exter has a boxy design and an upright stance. The headlamp set-up is split while the LED daytime running lamps are H patterned. The front design is wide and offers a contrasting black grille. There is a presence of a prominent chin and a faux silver skid plate.

The Exter gets slightly flared wheel arches while the dual-tone alloy wheels go along with the design. The roof gets a different paint scheme in contrast to the body and there is also a presence of roof rails on it.