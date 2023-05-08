Hyundai Exter revealed in India, bookings open for buyers

Hyundai has officially revealed the Exter SUV in India and the bookings of the car has been opened. The company has also revealed the number of trims that will be launched. Interested users can book the SUV by paying a token price of Rs 11,000.

Advertisement

The Hyundai Exter will be available in 1.2-liter NA petrol engine which is offered on the Grand i10, Aura, i20 as well as the Venue. The SUV will be offered in manual as well as automatic transmission variants. The engine is expected to develop 83PS of maximum power and peak torque of 114Nm. Apart from the ICE variant, the Exter will be available in CNG variant. The company will offer a factory-fitted CNG kit on the Exter as well as the Aura. The platform and the underpinnings of the Exter will be quite similar to that of Nios and Aura.

In terms of trims, the SUV will be offered in five trims- EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect. The top trims are expected to offer connected car features.

When it comes to design, the Hyundai Exter has a boxy design and an upright stance. The headlamp set-up is split while the LED daytime running lamps are H patterned. The front design is wide and offers a contrasting black grille. There is a presence of a prominent chin and a faux silver skid plate.

The Exter gets slightly flared wheel arches while the dual-tone alloy wheels go along with the design. The roof gets a different paint scheme in contrast to the body and there is also a presence of roof rails on it.

It is expected that the Hyundai Exter will be launched in late July or early August in 2023. When it comes to the hierarchy of Hyundai SUVs, the Exter will be placed below the Venue. Those buyers who are looking for an alternative to Tata Punch can definitely opt for this car.

Also read: SUVs That You Can Be Purchased Under A Budget Of Rs 10 Lakh In India