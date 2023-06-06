Hyundai Discount June 2023: Get up to Rs 50,000 discount on Hyundai cars this month

Hyundai is offering some great offers on its cars for the month of June 2023. Buyers can get discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai cars and this includes car models like Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and Kona EV. The offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

However, SUVs like Venue, Creta, Tucson and Verna sedan do not get any discount offers.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is offered with benefits up to Rs 38,000 during the period. The cash discount offered on the car is up to Rs 25,000. On the other hand, the corporate discount is Rs 3,000. There is also an exchange bonus on the car and it includes Rs 10,000 along with the original value of the old car.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai offers a total discount up to Rs 23,000 on its most affordable sedan- Aura. The discount includes a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 as exchange benefits. This sedan also gets Rs 3,000 as a corporate discount.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback gets total discount up to Rs 20,000. While the cash discount on the car is Rs 10,000, the exchange bonus on it is Rs 10,000.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is the only SUV that gets discount offers in June 2023. The Alcazar gets Rs 20,000 as exchange bonus. The SUV does not get any cash discount or corporate discount.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona Electric car is offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000. Even though the electric hatchback does not have a major road presence in the country, it is a great hatch back in terms of performance. A full charge on the Kona provides a range of 452km.

The company has recently updated its cars to BS6 Phase 2 norms and recent reports have shown that its car sales continue to be good. Hyundai is the 2nd leading car selling company in India.