Hyundai Discount July 2023: Check discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on popular cars

Hyundai is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on its popular cars including Alcazar and i20 for July 2023.

The BS6 Phase 2 norms have already kicked in and the car manufacturers have already updated their car models. The discounts given by Hyundai include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The discounts are available for the month of July 2023.

Check details about the discount offered on specific models below.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai’s entry-level hatchback Grand i10 NIOS is offered with benefits up to Rs 38,000. The cash discount offered on the car is up to Rs 25,000, while the corporate discount is Rs 3,000. When it comes to exchange bonus users get Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the car. The car costs between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai offers a total discount up to Rs 33,000 on the Aura. The discount includes a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 as exchange benefits. This sedan also gets Rs 3,000 as a corporate discount. The sedan costs between Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 as well as i20 N Line gets a total discount of up to Rs 20,000. A cash discount up to Rs 10,000 is offered on the car. The popular hatchback also gets an additional exchange discount of Rs 10,000. The Hyundai i20 costs between Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh. On the other hand, the N Line costs between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 12.31 lakh.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. Interested buyers can purchase the premium electric hatchback till the stocks last respectively. Even though the electric hatchback does not have a major road presence in the country, it is a great hatchback in terms of performance. A full charge on the Kona provides a range of 452km. The electric car costs between Rs 23.84 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV costs between Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 21.13 lakh. The SUV gets a total discount of Rs 20,000. The discount is in the form of Rs 20,000 cash discount.

(NB: All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices. The discounts vary from one state to another.)