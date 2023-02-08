Hyundai Discount February 2023: Get a massive discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on popular cars

The BS6 Phase 2 norms are going to kick in this April and car manufacturers are rolling out cars that are compliant with it. Hyundai has recently introduced the updated Venue, Creta, and Alcazar in the Indian market. The car manufacturer is also offering some great discounts on its popular cars for February 2023.

The discounts given by Hyundai will include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The discounts are available for the month of February 2023.

Check details about the discount offered on specific models below:

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai’s stylish hatchback Grand i10 NIOS is offered with benefits up to Rs 63,000. However, this discount is available on the 2022 model of the car. The cash discount is Rs 50,000 is offered on the car, while the corporate discount is Rs 3,000. Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus during the purchase of the car.

On the other hand, the Grand i10 NIOS facelift does not get a cash discount. On the other hand, the exchange bonus is Rs 10,000 while the corporate discount is Rs 3,000.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai offers a total discount up to Rs 43,000 on the Aura (2022). The discount includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 as exchange benefits. This sedan also gets Rs 3,000 as a corporate discount.

On the other hand the Aura facelift gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000 while the exchange bonus is Rs 10,000. The corporate discount of the car is Rs 3,000.

Hyundai i20

One of the most popular hatchbacks of the company on the India, Hyundai i20 (2022) gets total discount up to Rs 33,000. A cash discount up to Rs 20,000 is offered on the car. The popular hatch back also gets a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,000.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. Interested buyers can purchase the premium electric hatchback till the stocks last respectively. Even though the electric hatchback does not have a major road presence in the country, it is a great hatchback in terms of performance. A full charge on the Kona provides a range of 452km.