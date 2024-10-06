Hyundai Creta Special Edition likely to launch very soon in India, Know its specs

Hyundai will be launching a special edition of the Creta SUV in India. The Hyundai Creta Special Edition is expected to hike the sales of the SUV. For those who are unknown, the Hyundai Creta is one of the most selling mid-size SUVs in India. The special edition of the Creta is expected to be out during the festive season.

The official documents about registration of the specific variant have leaked online and we are sure of the imminent launch. The Creta special edition will have the suffix SE as its trim name. There are some design elements of the SUV that will make it distinct as compared to the regular model. The Creta SE will be offered in S (O) and SX (O) trims.

There will be a total of four powertrains for the special edition of the SUV. We will get 1.5L NA Petrol MT, 1.5L NA Petrol iVT, 1.5L Turbo Diesel MT and 1.5L Turbo Diesel AT engine variants. The 1.5L NA Petrol engine will generate 113 bhp of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 113 bhp of maximum power is offered in the 1.5L Diesel engine. The peak torque offered by the engine is 250 Nm.

The Creta SE variant is likely to get some add-ons as compared to the regular variant. We might get a refreshed interior theme, exterior decals, additional of dash camera along with some highlights.

When it comes to sales, 16,762 units of Hyundai Creta were sold in August 2024. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sold 9021 units in the last month.