Hyundai Creta N Line to launch on March 11; Bookings to start soon

Hyundai is all prepared to launch a new variant to the popular Creta. The company introduced the facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta two months ago. Now, a new N Line variant will be added to the Creta line-up. Hyundai will announce prices for the Creta N Line on March 11, and bookings are expected to commence by the end of this month.

Leaked patent images and spy pictures have already hinted at the updated design: there will be minor tweaks on the inside and it will also get a new powertrain option not available with the regular Creta.

Hyundai Creta N Line powertrain options

Under the hood, the Creta N Line will carry over the 160hp, 253Nm, 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the regular Creta, but will additionally be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 7-speed DCT gearbox will be carried over as is. Powertrain aside, expect a retuned suspension setup and revised steering along with a sportier exhaust, just like other N Line models.

Hyundai Creta N Line exterior and interior

The Creta N Line will come with a thoroughly reworked design to mark it out as the sportier variant. Up front, it will have an all-new bumper with a slimmer grille, more angular cuts, wider air inlets and a bull bar-like element on the lower portion. The headlamps and LED DRL arrangement, however, will remain unchanged.

In profile, the Creta N Line will have pronounced side skirts with red accents, N Line badging and larger 18-inch wheels boasting a new design. At the rear, there will be a larger roof-mounted spoiler, a sportier bumper with a prominent diffuser and dual exhaust tips. Also new on the Creta N Line will be two new colour options – blue and matte grey.