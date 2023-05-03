Hyundai Creta likely to be offered in an N Line variant, to be based on the facelifted model

Advertisement

Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted version of Creta in India very soon. The Hyundai Creta facelift will not be the only product that will be launched early next year. The Hyundai Creta facelift will be accompanied by an N Line variant claimed a report by Autocar India. This means that we will get a stylish and sportier Hyundai Creta N Line. This will be third N Line variant after the i20 and the Venue.

The Creta N Line will be based on the facelifted Creta and will carry the same engine as the facelifted model. The N Line variant of the Creta could come with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that is present in the new Verna as well as the Alcazar. The engine generates 160hp of power. However, the engine in the Creta N Line might offer a higher output than the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

On the other hand, the facelifted Creta will come with 1.5-litre petrol as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine too. Both the engines are expected to be the same engines as present in the current generation of Creta. The 1.5-litre petrol engine offers 115PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 116PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque.

Speaking about the design of the Creta N Line, it will be basically the same as that of the facelifted variant. However, the N Line will offer some cosmetic touches that will make it different as compared to the regular Creta. Some distinguished features in the Hyundai Creta N Line can be refreshed wheel design, side skirts, N Line badges on the sides, sportier rear along with twin-exhaust muffler setup.

Internally, the N Line model is expected to get all-black interior, N Line gear lever and steering wheel and many other things. The other important change might include a sportier suspension setup.