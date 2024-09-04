Hyundai Creta Knight edition launched in India, Gets all-black theme with a price tag of Rs 14.51 lakh

Hyundai has launched the Creta Knight edition for the facelift model in India. The initial price tag for the SUV is Rs 14.51 lakh. This special edition of the Creta is based on the standard model of the SUV (just like the pre-facelift version of the SUV). The Creta Knight edition is offered in 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

The Hyundai Creta Knight edition is priced between Rs 14.51 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh. The SUV gets brass-coloured touches in the interior. The Creta Knight edition is based on the S(O) and SX (O) variants. There is a blacked-out grille at the front while the alloy wheels are black. When it comes to brake we get red brake callipers on the SUV. We also get skid plates, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, and ORVM caps in black.

In the cabin, we get all-black layout with inserts that are brass coloured. On the other hand, the gear lever as well as leather seats feature brass-coloured stitching. Buyers can have the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is Titan Grey matte paint scheme apart from black paint scheme. There is also an option for black roof.

When it comes to engine options, we get 1.5-litre, four-cylinder NA petrol engine as well as 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. The NA petrol engine offers 115hp and 144Nm. On the other hand, the diesel engine offers 116hp and 250Nm output. Speaking about petrol engine it gets 6-speed MT or optional CVT. On the other hand, the diesel engine offers 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The Hyundai Creta Knight edition petrol variant starts at Rs 14.51 lakh and ends at Rs 18.88 lakh. On the other hand, the Diesel variant starts at Rs 16.08 lakh and ends at Rs 20.15 lakh.

(Note: All the prices are ex-showroom India prices.)