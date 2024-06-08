Hyundai Creta gets more than 30,000 units of backlog order for June 2024

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling mid-size SUV offered in the Indian market and the total sales of the SUV speak volumes about it. The backlog for the SUV is more than 30,000 units in June 2024 and this has decreased as compared to the last month’s figures. The current backlog of the SUV is 33000 units and the total backlog is 65,000 units.

The order backlog for the Creta SUV is about 2000 units down as compared to April 2024 (around 35,000 units). The total backlog in April was 70,000 units. The waiting period for the mid-size SUV as well as for the sporty Creta N Line is the same.

The facelifted Creta is available in three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines can be paired with transmission options of a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The interior highlights of the car include a twin 10.25-inch display for infotainment and instrument cluster, multi-spoke steering wheel, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) new AC panels with revised vents, and updated seat upholstery. In terms of safety, we get features like six airbags, a 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.