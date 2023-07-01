Hyundai Creta Facelift spotted in India; Expected to launch early 2024

The facelifted model of the Hyundai Creta will be launching in early 2024 and it was spotted during its testing in South Korea few months back.

Automobile
By Pratyay 0
Hyundai Creta Facelift
Image Credit: Jayant Kamdar@YouTube

Hyundai Creta facelift has been spotted in India during its trial run. The facelifted model of the Hyundai Creta will be launching in early 2024 and it was spotted during its testing in South Korea few months back. It is reported that the facelifted version of the SUV will be different than the one seen in ASEAN countries like Brazil and South Africa.

The India-specs Creta will look bit similar to the Palisade SUV that is sold overseas, reported Autocar India. The heavily camouflaged SUV offers refreshed LED DRLs, a vertical headlamp cluster, new grille with cube-like detailing, revealed old spy shots. The front light is expected to be a full-width LED light bar like new Verna.

Facelift Creta will also offer 360-degree camera, ADAS features, and wing-mirror-mounted cameras. We might also expect larger 18-inch wheels that are currently offered in the Alcazar. It might be possible that lower variants will get a different set of wheels as compared to the top end variants.

When it comes to engines, Creta facelift will probably continue to offer 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which offers 160hp, will also be present on the Creta facelift.

The spy images of the Creta facelift was taken from a video (shorts) from YouTuber Jayant Kamdar.

