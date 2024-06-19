Hyundai Alcazar Facelift new spy shots shows us a new front design of the SUV

Hyundai is all set to launch the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift in India and the spy images have been leaked from time to time. The recent spy shots of the SUV have been revealed on the internet we get a glimpse at the frontal profile of the three rows SUV from Hyundai. The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will have more features as compared to the current generation of the car. However, there are no mechanical changes in the SUV.

What’s new in the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift?

In the recent pictures, it was spotted that the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will have LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). However, the DRLs will be different as compared to the current generation of the Creta. The DRLs are in ‘H’ shape but it is not known whether Alcazar will have a light bar that is present between the middle of both DRLs.

The grille of the SUV is slightly larger as compared to the Creta and gets horizontal slats. The main headlamp is vertically stacked. On the other hand the is alloy wheel design is also new.

Engine and electronic features

The engine of the Alcazar facelift will be the same as earlier. We will get 1.5-litre turbo-petrol as well as 1.5-litre diesel engine like the current generation of the model. The petrol unit of the SUV will have 160hp and 253Nm of torque. It will be paired with 6-speed MT or optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. On the other hand, the diesel unit will have 116hp power and 250Nm torque. Gearbox on the unit will be 6MT or a 6AT gearbox.

When it comes to electronics, the Alcazar facelift includes 10.25-inch infotainment screens as well as ADAS features. Seating configuration will be 6 or 7 seater.

Price

The price of the Alcazar facelift is expected to be from Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is expected to arrive in India by October 2024.

