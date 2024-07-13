Hyundai Alcazar facelift likely to make a September entry in India

Hyundai Alcazar might arrive in a facelifted version to the Indian market in September this year, according to latest reports. Ahead of the launch of the updated SUV, its test mule was spotted on several occasion in India. It was recently spotted testing in a new exterior colour of black. By the looks of it, the Alcazar facelift test mule looks production-ready. Earlier, it was seen in a red paint scheme.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift testing in India

The leaked images of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift test mule has revealed that it will arrive with several cosmetic changes, including a new grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, redesigned headlights, H-shaped LED DRLs, shark-fin antenna, roof-rails, and a dual exhaust tip. Moreover, it seems like we will see a new design dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the new Alcazar will get twin 10.25-inch screens like the Creta. Other features include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. It will be available in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. Moreover, with the facelift, the Creta-based three-row SUV is set to receive Level 2 ADAS tech.

Hyundai might offer the updated Alcazar with the same powertrain options as the current model. These models include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, while transmission options include a six-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT.