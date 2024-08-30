Hurry! Get Rs 10,000 discount under EMPS on electric scooters, Scheme ends on Sep 30

The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme, which was launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in India on March 13, 2024, will soon end on September 30, 2024.

In july, the Ministry of Heavy Industries extended the last date of the scheme from July 31 to September 30 to boost the adoption of electric two-wheelers across the country.

The EMPS offers a subsidy benefit of Rs 10,000 for two-wheeler EVs, up to Rs 25,000 for a small three-wheeler EV, and up to Rs 50,000 for large three-wheeler EVs.

The scheme will continue to offer a Rs. 10,000 subsidy on the ex-showroom price of select electric two-wheelers till September 30.

The scheme offers the subsidy benefits with some of the few premium electric two-wheelers currently on sale in India including Ather 450X, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and the Vida V1 Pro.

So, if you want to get the above mentioned e-scooters then purchase it now to avail the EMPS benefits.

As a part of the EMPS, a budget of Rs. 778 crore was allotted for electric two-wheelers. This included 5,00,080 EVs that could avail of the subsidy. While the said amount provides a slight relief for potential EV buyers, it is yet to be seen whether the Ministry of Heavy Industries will extend it further or introduce a new scheme.