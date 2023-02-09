Huge discount on 2022 car models: Know how much on which model

The year 2022 has already passed and it is February 2023. Car manufacturers are now launching models that are compliant with the new BS6 Phase 2 norms. However, the 2022 car models are getting massive discounts. If you are someone who is planning to get a new car you can opt for various vehicles that came in 2022. Benefits up to Rs 2.5 lakh (in the form of discount) are available on various popular SUV as well as sedan models.

In the compact SUV segment, there are various popular cars that get a massive discounts. The Mahindra XUV300 gets a benefit up to Rs 70,000. On the other hand, the Renault Triber as well as the Kiger gets benefits up to Rs 62,000. When it comes to Nissan, the Magnite 2022 model gets benefits of up to Rs 82,000.

Tata Motors offers Rs 1 lakh benefits on some variants of Tata Harrier as well as Tata Safari. On the other hand, the Jeep Compass gets up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the diesel and petrol variant. Similarly, the Volkswagen Taigun, as well as the Skoda Kushaq, gets a discount up to Rs 1.25 lakh.

In case you are planning for a premium SUV, the Citroen C5 Aircross gets up to Rs 2 lakh benefits. The 2022 version of Jeep Meridian also gets offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh. This includes benefits as well as deals on the SUV.

On the other hand, if you are into sedans you might opt for Volkswagen Virtus or the Skoda Slavia. Both cars get a benefit of up to Rs 60,000 on some selected variants.

(Note: The discount on the cars might vary from one state to another.)