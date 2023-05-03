Honda’s new mid-size SUV will be called Honda Elevate, company gives official confirmation

Advertisement

Honda is currently working on its latest mid-SUV and it will be launched in India in the upcoming months. The unveiling of its (Honda) latest SUV will be on June 6, 2023 and the company has now revealed the name of the SUV. The new mid-size SUV by Honda will be called Honda Elevate, revealed the company in its latest teaser.

The upcoming mid-size SUV by Honda will be unveiled on June 6, 2023 in India for the Global buyers. The SUV will go on sale in India first and then in the global markets. The SUV shares the same underpinnings as the fifth-generation Honda City.

The Honda Elevate will be longer than 4 meters and it is expected to be around 4.2-4.3 meters in length. The gearbox will be same as that of the Honda city 5th generation. There will be a presence of same gearbox option on the Elevate too. The 1.5 petrol engine of the SUV will be almost similar to the Honda City 1.5 litre petrol. It is expected to get 6-speed manual and a CVT. The engine offers 121hp of power and 145Nm of torque in the City. We might expect a hybrid variant in the line-up of the Elevate at a later phase.

The Honda Elevate has been seen in multiple occasions in a camouflaged avatar. According to the spy shots, it is clearly seen that the new SUV will offer a proper SUV design (which is unlike the BRV).

The SUV gets a chunky cladding, huge wheel arches and many elements in chrome. The headlamps are quite sharp and are LED in nature. The taillights of the SUV appear quite similar to the new-generation WRV that went on sale in Indonesia. In the interior, we can expect 10.2-inch touchscreen, semi-digital instrument cluster as ADAS safety features.

In the recent years, Honda has been one of the few global brands that have been witnessing declining sales in India. It is expected that the launch of this new SUV will affect positively to the growth of the company in terms of sales. In the Indian market, the company is expected to give competition to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun etc.