Honda’s new EV to run on AI, know when it will launch

Electric cars have become a rage these days and manufacturers across the globe are introducing more and more models. Honda is planning to introduce its new electric car that will be using AI in it. This car will be in the Honda 0 series and offer many futuristic features on board. Recently, Honda in its official YouTube channel said that their aim was to offer electric cars that are not very thick and heavy.

The company has already shown a glimpse of concept model of its new electric car. The Japanese car manufacturer has shared a video in which he explains its global EV portfolio. The particular video, Honda hints at focusing on three things in its EV- Thin, Light and Wise. This car has been named by the company as Honda 0. The concept model of the same EV had been introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024). Apart from the above mentioned model, the company had also showcased Honda Salon (Sedan) and a Space-Hub (SUV).

The design of the Honda 0 electric car will be quite futuristic and the company is using AI in this car. This EV is expected to offer better efficiency and performance as compared to its peers. We can expect ADAS features in this car for safety purposes. The driving experience of the car is also expected to be better as compared to its peers. This car (i.e. Honda 0 Series Concept Model, Saloon) has already won ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best 2024’ award. What makes the car look unique is a single glass panel that is installed on the side-window.

There is a new H mark on the Honda car indicating its new features. The new EV series will be available in the global market in 2026. The Honda 0 Series will be initially launched in the North American market.